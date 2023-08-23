SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration for the 2024 Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts opens next week.

Ironman consists of a 70.3-mile race, with 1.2 miles of swimming in the Connecticut River, a 56- 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run along the Riverfront Park. Registration for the general public will be open Wednesday, August 30th at 12:00 p.m.

The 2024 competition will take place on June 9th.

On June 11th of this year, over 1,200 people participated in Ironman which took around 5 hours to complete for those crossing the finish line first.