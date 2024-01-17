CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll find some cars on the road Wednesday still covered in snow from Tuesday’s storm but is it illegal?

Surprisingly, no law in Massachusetts says it is illegal to drive a vehicle covered in snow. However, there are some exceptions where you could be fined for it.

There are several statues where officers can fine you for snow. Drivers can be fined if snow is considered an obstruction of your sight through a car window. Drivers can also be fined if there is an excessive amount of snow left on the top of their vehicle, which can be considered an unsecured load.

“No person shall drive or move a motor vehicle on any way, as defined in section one of chapter ninety, nor shall the owner or bailee of any vehicle require or permit the same to be driven or moved on any such way, unless such vehicle is constructed or loaded so as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking or otherwise escaping therefrom, and, if it is loaded with sand, gravel, loam, dirt, stone, rubbish or debris that could fall on other vehicles or on the highway and create litter or potential hazards to other vehicles, unless its load is fully and adequately covered. This section shall not prohibit the dropping of sand for the purpose of securing traction, or the sprinkling of water or other substance on such a way in cleaning or maintaining the same. Whoever violates the provisions of this section shall be punished by a fine of not less than fifty nor more than two hundred dollars.” Chapter 85, Section 35 of Massachusetts law

Drivers on the Mass. Pike can be fined up to $100 for not removing snow from the roof of their car. They can also be held responsible if snow and ice fall off the car and cause an accident.

Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island all have laws that require cars to be cleared of snow.