CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Litter is an issue in a number of communities with trash build-up and unkept areas in downtown, parks, schools, and streets.

If you are caught contributing to the problem, however, it could cost you a lot. The penalties for littering vary depending on where you are and how much you disposed of. Littering can be either a civil or criminal violation, with a criminal penalty costing anywhere between $5,500 and $15,000. Civil penalties range from $20 to $100.

Massachusetts is one of three states along with Maryland and Louisiana, where a driver’s license can be suspended if you or your passengers are caught throwing trash or garbage out of your car window. Flicking a cigarette out of your car also counts as littering under Massachusetts law.

Miniature liquor bottles or “nips” are also a huge problem. Nips are not recyclable in Massachusetts because their small size causes sorting machines to jam. Several cities and towns across the state have banned the sale of nips as a way to control litter in streets and public spaces, and to prevent the clogging of storm drains and polluting streams, rivers, lakes, ponds, and the oceans.

Over 16,000 nips have been recovered from the Connecticut River over the past five years, but experts say there could be more. They also pose a hazard to wildlife that can become entangled in plastics or eat them, increasing the risk of death.

Driver trash is discarded on Route 83 to Hwy 91 on-ramp (Courtesy Erica Swallow via City of Springfield)

Bus stop litter at the PVTA stop on Belmont Ave at (Courtesy Paul Hetzel via City of Springfield)

Pedestrians fill a planter with trash at Belmont Ave & Mountainview St (Courtesy Paul Hetzel via City of Springfield)

Fast food and beverage containers are discarded by pedestrians on Cliftwood Street (Courtesy Erica Swallow via City of Springfield)

Dog waste, nips scattered in the Forest Park grassy area on Washington Blvd between Magnolia Ter and Firglade Ave (Courtesy Joyce Belliveau via City of Springfield)

To report litter, call the Massachusetts Litter hotline at 1-857-368-3500. However, contacting your local district may achieve better results. In the City of Springfield, residents can call 311 or email litter@springfieldcityhall.com.