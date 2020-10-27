Is there trick-or-treating in your neighborhood?

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a list of cities and towns in western Massachusetts that have announced or canceled plans for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Hampden County:

  • Agawam – No hours set but those who do not want trick-or-treaters at your house are asked to leave off your outdoor lights.
  • BrimfieldTrick-or-treating hours set for 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Halloween.
  • Chicopee – Residents are advised not to go trick-or-treating this year.
  • East Longmeadow – The East Longmeadow Rotary Club will be hosting a drive-thru event, handing out treat bags, pumpkins and decorating kits on October 31st from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A costume and car decorating contest will also be held. Registration required ahead of time.
  • Longmeadow – The Longmeadow Board of Health decided to not have trick-or-treating held this year.
  • Ludlow – No hours set but Ludlow Police said trick-or-treating will take place in the town on Halloween.
  • Springfield – Residents are advised not to go trick-or-treating this year.
  • Sturbridge (Worcester County) – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Halloween.
  • Wales – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Halloween.
  • West Springfield – The city’s Park and Recreation Department will host a Trick-or-Treat trail. Guests can walk down the Bagg Brook Trail and pick up candy at multiple stations along the trail. Held on October 26 – 29 at 459 Morgan Road. You must pre-register to attend and get hours. The city also released their guidelines to trick-or-treating this year.
  • Westfield – The Downtown Merchants Support Trick or Treaters will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Halloween. Bags of candy will be distributed from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield.

Hampshire County:

  • Hadley – A town drive-thru trunk-or-treat will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hadley Safety Complex on Friday, October 30th
  • Easthampton – The mayor said residents can choose themselves if they want to participate in trick-or-treating this year.
  • NorthamptonMayor advises everyone to please follow CDC guidelines when trick-or-treating.
  • Ware – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Halloween. a drive-thru event will be held on Friday, October 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grenville Park.
  • Warren (Worcester County) – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. The annual Halloween parade has been canceled this year.
  • Williamsburg – A town drive-thru trick-or-treat will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Halloween on North Main In Williamsburg and South Main in Haydenville. Treats will be delivered to you as you drive by. Directions >>

Franklin County:

  • Bernardston – A drive-thru event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fire Department.
  • Deerfield – No Deerfield Police Association Halloween Hay Ride this year.
  • Greenfield – A drive-thru trick-or-treat will be held Friday, October 30th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Highland Park. Participants must stay in their vehicles, masks required, as treat bags are passed out.
  • Northfield – Trick-or-treating will be held but the Rag Shag Parade has been canceled this year.
  • Orange – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Halloween.
  • Sunderland – Due to being listed as a high risk town, the town council decided to not sanction hours for trick or treating this year.

Berkshire County:

  • Cheshire – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Halloween. Candy, hot chocolate and hand sanitizer will be passed out at the police department.
  • Otis – Trunk-or-treat held on Friday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the town hall and Otis ridge.
  • Pittsfield – Hours for trick-or-treating are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Halloween. No Halloween parade this year.
  • West StockbridgeCostume and CARstume Wave Parade will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Halloween. The parade will drive through the town. A drive-thru haunted church event is also scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm. at 45 Main Street.

This list will be updated as more announcements are made from the communities.

The CDC encourages everyone to wear a mask under your costume and to social distance as much as possible when out trick-or-treating. Also, avoid grabbing candy from a community bowl.

The general rule on Halloween is if you do not want to pass out candy, leave your outdoor lights off to indicate you are not taking part.

