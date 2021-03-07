Is western Massachusetts done with snow for the season?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since western Massachusetts is getting a big weather warm-up this week, a lot of locals have been wondering whether we’re done with snow for the season.
However, historically speaking, that’s not very likely. Springfield actually averages 8.9″ of snow in March, and so far we haven’t had any. But we’re nowhere near a drought yet.
That’s because we’ve had a healthy 44.3″ of snow so far this season. That’s a lot compared to last year, when we only saw 32 inches of snow total.
Residents of western Massachusetts shouldn’t put away the snow shovels and snow blowers just yet.