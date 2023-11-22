CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials say Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

The breakthrough will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants, as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

It will also bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory. The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war that is now in its seventh week. We spoke with Congressman Richard Neal Wednesday who said he’s optimistic the hostage deal will be upheld, “These people were abducted against their will and I’m hoping that this will be the beginning of an opportunity for them to be returned to their loved ones.”

The big question that remains is who will be released. Roughly 240 people were taken hostage during the October 7th attack. 33 of those being held are believed to be children.