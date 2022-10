CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Italian community celebrated its heritage in Chicopee Thursday.

The city raised the Italian flag at City Hall, flying proudly as a symbol of solidarity and honor for members of the Italian community’s cultural heritage. October is Italian Heritage month and Thursday is Italian American Day.

The city of Chicopee re-affirming their cultural commitment to it’s citizens, something that’s done many times with many different heritages.