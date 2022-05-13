SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A traditional Italian restaurant inspired by the culinary landscape of Italy is reopening Friday night.
Costa Pizza Kitchen & Bar will reopen inside MGM Springfield which offers made-to-order wood-fired pizzas and Italian classics. The bar offers specialty handcrafted cocktails, wines, drafts, and specialty beers.
Menu highlights include:
- Margherita Pizza with mozzarella, pomodoro & basil
- Spicy Calabrian Pizza with salami, chiles and honey
- Mushroom Pizza with ricotta & fontina
- Caprese Crostini with burrata, roasted tomatoes & basil pesto
- Calamari with pomodoro, lemon & chili
- Meatballs with whipped ricotta & basil
Costa MGM Springfield will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.