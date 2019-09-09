It’s apple picking season in western Massachusetts

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As summer slips away, it’s time to trade in that refreshing watermelon for some crisp, locally grown apples!

Year after year, more than 60 types of apples grow on Bashista Orchard’s 30-acre farm in Southampton. The orchard has been around for nearly a century and is now operated by the founder’s great grandson Tom Bashista.

Bashista told 22News this year’s apple crop is more vibrant in color than recent years.

“The colors are coming in very nicely because of the cool nights we’ve had,” Bashista said. “You get some evenings in the 40s and the days going up into the 80s and it really brings in the colors fast and the apples look awesome this year.”

Absolutely one of the best parts of fall in NE. Hope it’s a great crop. — Tom Lewis (@coachlewis2012) September 9, 2019

In addition to apples, the Bashistas grow other fruits like plums, pears, and peaches. The orchard is also home to its very own cider mill.

“As long as we have apples we are making cider at least once a week,” Bashista said.

And like many orchards in Massachusetts, you can pick your own apples at Bashista.

“If you haven’t picked apples in New England, it’s really thing to do,” Bashista said with a smile.