CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just when we thought gas prices could be heading in the right direction, they’re now spiking to record highs again.

“It’s getting bad. This use to be one of the best paying jobs in America and now it’s not,” Carl Ray, a veteran truck driver, expressed.

Ray, who’s been driving for more than 25 years, has owned and operated which means the money he’s putting into his gas tank is his own.

“Bottom-line is a 60 percent hit,” said Ray. He noted, ” A 60 percent hit use to be good about a month ago, but it’s dropped. It’s dropping hard now.”

Diesel fuel is now $6.27 in Massachusetts – that sets a new record – up six cents since Friday and $1.13 higher than a month ago. Diesel is also up 107% since last year at this time.

Nationally, AAA says increasing crude oil prices and growing demand are behind the price increases. And with the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline.

Ray told 22News he’s just taking it day by day.

HIs advice, “Keep your old truck, shorter loads, and pray to God you don’t get a breakdown because if you have a breakdown like a flat tire, you don’t make anything on that load.”

For some more perspective, A 17-gallon tank of diesel will cost you more than $106 to fill.