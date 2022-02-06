It’s National Burn Awareness Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Burn Awareness Week begins this Sunday. This year’s Burn Awareness Week theme is “Burning Issues in the Kitchen.”

Data from the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System shows that hot cooking liquids such as boiling water, grease, and oil caused more burns than all other sources combined. They also represent the leading cause of all burn injuries.

22News spoke with Lt. Anthony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department who recommends, “Always teach your children, or any young people in your house to stay clear of the stove, as if it’s not a safe area. Keep your hot items away from the edges of the stove, and pot handles that may stick out should be turned back so a young child isn’t curious and walks up and grabs it.”

Children under five last year suffered nearly five times more of hot cooking-related burns than the next leading age group.