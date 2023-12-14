SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – History in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood Thursday night as the first woman-owned venue celebrated its grand opening.

The venue, known as ‘Ivy’s events’, aims to bring a new and diverse community space to the neighborhood. It’s a 1,600 square foot event space, located in the Springfield Plaza.

The owner, Mary Irizarry hopes the venue will become a hub for creativity, collaboration, and community events. The grand opening marks an exciting new chapter for the Liberty Heights neighborhood, and the women-owned business community in Springfield.

“We just wanted a space to do more networking and business meetings, stuff like that. It’s just something different, something new, everyone likes the idea of just having a place where they can gather they don’t have to go downtown or surrounding cities,” said Irizarry I just think that its just really convenient. It’s a dream come true!”

As part of their expansion plans, the owner is looking to hire event planners, assistants, and bartenders.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.