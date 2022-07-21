BOSTON (SHNS) – Legislative negotiators tasked with finalizing bills reforming governance at state-run soldiers’ homes and bonding billions of dollars to invest in government infrastructure appear to be closer to final deals.

The House clerk’s office confirmed that two additional conference committees picked up jackets late Wednesday afternoon, joining the panel working on clean energy legislation that undertook the same procedural step earlier in the morning.

The “jacket” refers to the parchment wrapped around a final conference report containing a compromise bill that resolves House-Senate differences, and it must be signed by lawmakers on the six-member panels who crafted the deal. Typically, pulling a jacket indicates a conference committee is preparing to file its report. If reports are filed soon, they would likely emerge for votes during formal sessions in both branches scheduled for Thursday.

Sen. Will Brownsberger, the lead Senate negotiator on the $5 billion general government bond bill that also features a five-year moratorium on prison and jail construction, declined to confirm Wednesday if his group had reached a deal. “It will be filed when it is filed,” he said.

The heads of the conference committee working on a soldiers’ home reform bill could not be reached immediately late Wednesday afternoon. That legislation would implement new chains of command, oversight measures and accountability systems for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and Chelsea Soldiers’ Home more than two years after dozens of veteran residents died from COVID-19.