LEXINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snowy roads caused some serious crashes across Massachusetts on Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), there was a jackknifed tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Lexington on Sunday.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, closing the left three lanes as crews worked to get the rig off the road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.