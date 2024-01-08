LEXINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snowy roads caused some serious crashes across Massachusetts on Sunday.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), there was a jackknifed tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Lexington on Sunday.
The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, closing the left three lanes as crews worked to get the rig off the road.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.
