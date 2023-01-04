WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January.

Beginning January 7th, a Farmers Market and the Shops at Storrowton will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and may be open later depending on if an event is occurring.

Merrimack Valley Kennel Club Dog Show

A free event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, January 7th and 8th at the Young Building.

The Woodworking Show

The Woodworking Shows hosts hands-on trade shows for woodworkers across the U.S.

Friday, January 13th from Noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, January 14th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, January 15th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Young Building.

$14 at door (cash only); $12 online; Children 15 & under free; Active duty Military/Fire/Police with valid ID are admitted free.

Northeastern Poultry Congress

A free annual Poultry Show event Friday, January 13th from 3 – 8 p.m., Saturday, January 14th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, January 15th from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on various breeds of poultry exhibited and judged for ribbons and prizes along with informative seminars offered on Saturday.

Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo

The Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo is the biggest wedding & bridal show in western Massachusetts. It offers more than 150 wedding & bridal expo vendors, companies, wedding designers, and wedding planners.

Saturday, January 14th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, January 15th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Better Living Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Auto Parts Swap ’n Sell

The Auto Parts Swap ’n Sell is New England’s largest indoor all-automotive swap. It features hundreds of vendors with bargains on new and used parts and accessories for vehicles.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 21st and Sunday, January 22nd in the Better Living Center. Tickets are $13 per day and free for kids 12 and under with a paid adult.

Railroad Hobby Show

The Railroad Hobby Show is considered the largest show of its kind in North America. Real-life railroads and scale-model railroads will be on display, along with several hands-on clinics.

Saturday, January 28th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Better Living Center, Young & Stroh Building, Mallary Complex. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids 15 and under.

The Big E fair will be held from September 15 to October 1 this year.