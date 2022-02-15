SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for January. Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to January 2021.

Closing sales in January this year were down 11.7% over January 2021 with 361 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties. The median sale price for homes was $280,000, which is about 9.8% higher than last year of $255,000.

The inventory of available homes for sale in January were down 44.9% with 333 on the market versus 604 homes on the market in January 2021.

Homes are being grabbed quicker as well. The average time on the market dropped by 29% year-over-year, down to just 363 days.

A 30-year mortgage averaged at 3.45% with an average .7 points for the last week of January. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.74% with an average .7 points in 2021.