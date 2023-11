BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media with the unsolved case of a Brockton victim.

Thirty-four years ago, on November 14, 1989, Jennifer Fay was last seen in the area of Rice’s Market on North Main Street in Brockton. Jennifer has been missing ever since, and she was only sixteen years old.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.