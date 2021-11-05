Nathan Bill’s donates to Baystate Health’s D’Amour Center for Cancer Care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous donation to Baystate Health’s D’Amour Center for Cancer Care, the money coming from Jessy’s Fight fundraisers.

The owners of Nathan Bill’s Restaurant, Jessy and John Sullivan founded Jessy’s Fight in 2017, the year Jessy was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She had a successful recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation at the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care in Springfield.



Jessy and John are once again donating the funds raised from Jessy’s Run and Jessy’s Fight Golf Tournament this past year. Friday, they presented a $62,000 check to the Board members of the D’amour Center.

“I was very shocked at the amount. Especially, it’s tough with COVID everyone is struggling for everyone to come together, really meant a lot to both of us,” said Jessica.

“Our kids at a young age, Autumn and Willow are five and six years old. We love doing this to set an example for them when they’re older as the right thing to do,” added John.

The money raised will help support cancer treatment and research in Springfield.

The run and golf fundraisers were in memory of Sandy Cote, Jessy’s mother who died this year. Jessy continues to go to D’amour Center for routine scans every six months, the cancer has not come back.