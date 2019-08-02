Jet ski safety on the Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been an increase in the number of jet skis out on the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut River Task Force includes the Massachusetts Environmental Police the Coast Guard and other local police departments of cities and towns that are along the Connecticut River.

“We’re just out there trying to enforce things like speed, life jackets. We do board some vessels from time to time and do safety inspections.” Officer Ryan Murphy of the Marine Unit of the Easthampton Police

Recently there have been some reports of people operating jet skis in an unsafe manner on the Connecticut River. In many cases, it comes down to people just not knowing the rules and regulations.

There are some important safety precautions you should take if you plan on operating a jet ski.

“Learn your craft, take a class. Go out, go easy. You don’t have to go full throttle right out of the box. Learn the rules of the road, learn who has the right of way in a situation like passing the Lady Bea or passing another boat.” Luke Brunelle of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley

There are also speed limits on the Connecticut River. The main goal of the Connecticut River Task Force is to ensure that residents and visitors are able to enjoy activities in and along the Connecticut River in a safe and responsible manner.