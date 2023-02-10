LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Spending for Valentine’s Day is up, according to the National Retail Federation, and among the top five most popular gifts is jewelry.

About 21 percent of Americans buy jewelry for the loved ones on Valentine’s Day, so 22News went to a local store to hear how sales have been and see what’s trending. Michael Szwed Jewelers in Longmeadow is getting ready for people to open their wallets and show their love on Valentine’s Day.

According to Store Manager Jennifer Blais, the store often sees a last minute rush in shoppers in the days leading up to the holiday. Blais shared insight on what’s trending this year, “Pearls have been trending in general. Hearts, always on trend for Valentine’s Day. If you are not a heart person then we have some more pieces that are more liked, a linked together type of thing. Classic? I always go to diamonds.”

Blais said that customers typically spend an average of $200 to $500 when shopping for the sweethearts on their list for Valentine’s Day. Data shows that amount is on target, with the average person spending about $200.

Despite the inflation we are dealing with this year, people must be willing to show their love, with spending up almost 10 percent more than last year.