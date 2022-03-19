HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee and the Holyoke community came together for a wreath laying at the JFK memorial plaza in Holyoke Saturday afternoon.

The community was finally able to come together after two long years for this event, featuring the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Colleen Court, and the Holyoke Parade Committee.

They awarded David Glidden with the JFK award which honors the legacy of President John F. Kennedy

and recognizes an individual of Irish descent who distinguished themselves in their field. Glideen and Parade President Marc Joyce were able to tie off the ceremony with the laying of the wreath in front of the statue.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this, as you all know, everybody knows in western Mass, but it’s here and we’re having a great parade tomorrow we have absolutely no doubt about that and we’re going to honor our national award winner tonight,” Joyce told 22News.

“David Glidden is our Kennedy award winner and we’re here to congratulate him and we do it every year we come down to the Kennedy award because it’s just a really special nice time to be together,” said Maria Burke of Hoyloke.

Glidden was the recipient in 2020 but due to COVID he was not able to receive his award until now.

Parade festivities will continue Saturday night with Bishop Byrne’s mass at the Springfield Roman-Catholic Church in Holyoke.