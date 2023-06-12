AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Job seekers have a chance to look at more than 400 positions available at a job fair being held at Hampshire College on Wednesday.

The Five College campuses of Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, Smith Colleges, and UMass Amherst are holding their 2nd annual job fair June 14th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Red Barn at Hampshire College on Route 116 in Amherst.

The campus departments with openings include:

Administration

Campus Safety

Dining Services

Early Learning Center

Elementary School

Facilities and Grounds

Information Technology

Library Services

Alumni Relations

Student Affairs

Those interested are being asked to bring a resume. For information about this event, visit fivecolleges.edu/jobfair.

“The response to the first Five College job fair was outstanding, and so it was an easy decision for all of us to organize another one this year,” said Jake Toomey, senior director of human resources at Hampshire College. “Five College campuses are excellent employers, offering good-paying jobs with great benefits in a wide range of fields. We see this as a perfect opportunity to match our campuses with area job seekers.”