Job Fair at Westfield State University July 20

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Westfield State University is looking for candidates to fill multiple job openings, primarily in the Dining and Facilities departments.

The college will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 20, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. in Scanlon Hall. There are multiple incentives including a sign-on bonus of $500. Hourly rates for jobs range from $16 to $17 with flexible hours. Job seekers should be prepared for on-site interviews. Paper applications and laptops will be available for the completion of electronic applications, as well as Spanish & Russian translators.

Job openings include contracted and benefitted full-time and part-time positions for culinary workers, cashiers, dishwashers, cooks, kitchen attendees, custodial services, and more.

While attending the event and following state guidelines, participants are reminded that individuals not vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear masks on Westfield State University’s campus. Although vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks while on campus, they may opt to do so.