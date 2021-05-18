Job fair in Westfield Saturday with 11 employers looking to hire

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce is holding a job fair at Mestek, Inc. Saturday with a group of businesses.

The job fair will be held outside at Mestek, Inc. located at 214 North Elm Street in Westfield from 10 a.m. to noon. The state’s guidance on COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. The current mask order requires people to wear masks or face-coverings in indoor public places and outdoors when they are unable to maintain 6 feet from other people.

Face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public places.

Face coverings also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except for when eating or drinking.

At smaller gatherings in private homes, face coverings are recommended but not required.

The following businesses will be at the job fair:

The latest jobs report released shows that employers added 266,000 jobs in April, which is about 500,000 less than March. Construction, retail, and manufacturing industries had the highest number of jobs posted.

Industry groups and restaurant owners are reporting worker shortages as COVID-19 restrictions are loosening throughout the country. Several possible reasons include employees’ safety concerns, or the need to care for children who are still learning remotely.