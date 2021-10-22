Job industries with STEM careers are leading recent economic growth in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Industries with STEM careers are leading recent economic growth in Massachusetts.

According to the state, one in five workers in Massachusetts work in the STEM field. As more employers are looking for STEM trained employees, we may see that number increase.

“The demand from employers outpaces the amount of students we can recruit into these fields.” John Cook, President of STCC

One in five manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts is a STEM job…while one in seven management jobs are in the STEM field. You don’t need to go to a four year college to work in the STEM field. At Springfield Technical Community College they offer a growing number of hands-on programs in the STEM field.

“We want to particularly work with students of color quite frankly and we know there are not nearly enough women who go into these fields as well.” John Cook, President of STCC

When excluding healthcare, women only hold 29 percent of STEM jobs. Only 27 percent of STEM workers are non-white. But STCC is trying to start the STEM interest when children are young. The state offers STEM internship and apprentices in various fields for high school students.

One of the amazing opportunities at STCC is that high school students can start working in labs like these to earn credits towards certificates before they even graduate high school.

“The earning potentials are there the independence in a profession is there, we just have our work cut out to really make sure they know about it.” John Cook, President of STCC

Looking ahead, the demand for STEM jobs is increasing and it’s expected to make up 40 percent of the increase in total jobs in the state by 2028.