Join the 6th annual Gandara Center virtual 5K this week

PRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week, the Gandara Center is holding its sixth annual Frozen Yogurt 5K to benefit the Latino community in western Massachusetts.

Beginning Sunday, August 16 and running throughout the week until August 23, Gandara supporters throughout Massachusetts are participating in a series of virtual races. The event aims to raise money for the local agency that has provided mental health outreach services for more than 40 years.

22News is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s virtual 5K. The week-long progress will broadcast live on Gandara’s YouTube channel.

Participants can log their 5K distance running in the park or on a treadmill.