CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Herbal information specialist, Jonathan Evans has passed away Wednesday.

Jonathan worked as an herbal information specialist at the iconic retail store, Herbarium in Chicopee. The business closed its doors at the end of December after being a staple in the community for more than 45 years. His wife, Kathleen Duffy, the founder of The Herbarium, announced on Facebook, “It is with great regret and sadness that we must announce that we will be closing its doors on December 31st.” Duffy explained in the post that the closure is the result of economic forces, changes in shopping patterns, and supply issues.

Jonathan Evans was a long supporter of 22News’ lifestyle show, Mass Appeal. He talked with Mass Appeal hosts live on-air about natural supplements that can support your health. His last appearance on Mass Appeal was October 19, 2023, and talked about natural relief for fall allergies.

On Sunday, January 7th The Herbarium asked for prayers and healing energy as Jonathan needed surgery after suffering from a stroke. Due to the extensive damage to the brain tissue and swelling, his family announced Thursday that he passed away peacefully.

“Thank you to everyone who has prayed or sent Reiki, those who managed to visit him in the last chaotic days, and to every bit of love sent to the family. Announcements for future services will be posted here and in the newspapers,” The Herbarium stated on Facebook.