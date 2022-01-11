Jones Library hosts virtual event on importance of pronouns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As people increasingly continue to mention their preferred pronouns when introducing themselves, the Jones Library in Amherst hosted a virtual event on the importance of choosing a pronoun.

The presentation was titled “Gender diversity and pronouns” and provided information on the issues facing the transgender community and why it is so important to express the pronoun of your choosing. The presentation was led by Alex Brandell, an occupational therapist and transgender health educator.

“Pronouns are a set of words that a person wishes to be referred to as in order to reflect their gender identity,” Brandell said.

Those who attended were able to ask questions and get feedback on the choosing of their pronouns.