SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new development in the fight to build a new courthouse in Springfield.

At least five people who worked in the building have died from ALS, according to a letter from Chairperson Claudine Wyner of the Springfield Court Complex Environmental Advisory Committee.

In the letter, Judge Wyner also identified more than 60 cases of cancer among employees in the last two decades. She’s calling on the state to do an environmental study of the building before moving forward with a $105 million renovation to fix mold issues which isn’t projected to start until 2024.

Additional testing of PCBs is requested to determine any existence throughout the building. PCB chemicals were banned in the U.S. in 1979 because these chemicals harm human and environmental health, according to NOAA. They are found in things such as microscope oils, electrical insulators, capacitors, and electric appliances such as television sets or refrigerators.



Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds



Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

The letter also addresses the proposal of the functionality of the building does not address the security concerns, enough space for staff, public access to the 3rd and 4th floor, and adequate technology is lacking in the courtrooms.