CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With showers and storms over the last few days that has helped with the dry conditions across western Massachusetts. The 22News Storm Team has a look at how much rain we have seen this month.

We are almost at the end of June and so far, this month we have seen a lot of days that included the chance of showers and storms. Our average rainfall for June in the pioneer valley is 3.9 inches and so far, this month we have seen 1.82 inches at Westover Air Base in Chicopee. This leaves the valley with a rain deficit of 2.08 inches.

There are still just under two weeks left in the month of June so hopefully we can see a little more rain.