(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for June.

Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to June 2021.The median sale price for homes was $350,000, which is about 13% higher than last year of $305,000.

There were 610 homes sold in June this year, which is down 2.2% over June 2021 with 617 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

The inventory of available homes for sale in June was down 12.7% with 592 on the market versus 678 homes on the market in June 2021.

The average time on the market dropped by 2% year-over-year, down to just 28 days.

A 30-year mortgage averaged 5.70% with an average .9 points for the last week of June. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.98% with an average .7 points in 2021.