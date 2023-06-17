CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — With the month of June comes the talk of the Atlantic hurricane season. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at the Atlantic and the storms we are watching.

June is the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center has a storm they are watching that has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane over the coming days and weeks.

Invest 92-L is in the central-south Atlantic off the coast of Africa and has a 60 percent chance of tropical development. This storm currently poses no threat to the United States but will be something to watch over the coming days and weeks and is just a reminder that it’s that time of year to keep our eyes on the tropics.