SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Juneteenth Block party in downtown Springfield, just days after President Joe Biden signed into law America’s newest official holiday.

The daylong celebration at the Marketplace Courtyard in the heart of downtown is noted for its salute to the dozens of Black-owned business owners throughout western Massachusetts. It was billed as a block party to bring the community together.

The celebration was put together by the Black and Brown Wall Street community, an organization based in Springfield.

“Oh my Goodness. Today is Juneteenth 2021 Block Party. And so we are out here, in the Marketplace Courtyard, and we have over 45 black and brown businesses, most of all performances and so much support from political and community organizations to celebrate the holiday of Juneteenth,” Tiffany Allecia, the group founder said.