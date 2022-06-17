SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is Juneteenth, America’s most recent national holiday, denoting the end of slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago.

Just two days shy of one year since Juneteenth was first celebrated as a federal holiday, the Juneteenth flag was raised at Mason Square alongside the Black Vietnam Veterans Monument.

It was on June 19, 1865, that word was received in Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation proclamation, that Abraham Lincoln had freed those in bondage.

“In a historical sense, our ancestors, I can feel the pain, sometimes I can feel the brutality, the whip.” State Rep. Bud Williams

Mayor Domenic Sarno along with the Springfield State Legislative delegation saluted the upcoming holiday. Mayor Sarno and the city council went on record making Juneteenth a legal holiday in the City of Springfield.

“Commemorate celebrating and educating our public, no matter what our color or background about what’s important, working together.” Mayor Sarno

The flag-raising at Mason Square came at a very appropriate day, it was on this day that the president signed into law the bill establishing Juneteenth as a national observance.