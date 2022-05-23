CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 45 police K9s joined their partners at Westover Air Force Base for their annual week-long certification program.

Montague Officer Ruddock, president of the Massachusetts Police Work Dog Association, hosted the event with nearly 45 dog teams throughout New England. Montague police congratulate K9 Artie and Officer Ruddock for passing patrol and narcotic disciplines on the first go around giving him an additional title of Utility Dog.

The seminar was held from May 16th through the 22nd. The week-long course offered hands-on training and to certify canines in Patrol/Utility, Narcotics Detection, Explosives Detection, Cadaver, and Tracking/Trailing.

Montague Police Department

Montague Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton police congratulate Detective Andrew Beaulieu and K9 Gino for their certification in the disciplines of Patrol and Narcotics Detection.

Ludlow police congratulate Officer M. Whitney and his K9 partner Max for attending the seminar for their annual recertification and training event.