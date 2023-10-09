CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dogs are not just pets, they’re cherished family members, often making a significant impact on the lives of their owners.

However, when individuals face challenges such as aging, disabilities, or housing instability, providing for their furry companions becomes difficult. This is where Kane’s Krusade steps in, and they’re gearing up for the 2023 Kane’s Pawsome Run/Walk, supported by PeoplesBank, to ensure that beloved dogs can remain in their forever homes.

The 2023 Run/Walk is set to take place on Saturday, October 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Szot Park, 687 Front Street in Chicopee. PeoplesBank has enthusiastically embraced the role of Top Dog sponsor, underlining their commitment to supporting this meaningful cause.

All the proceeds from this event will be directed towards Kane’s Krusade, a 501 c 3 organization founded in 2011 by Kim George of Springfield. Their mission is simple yet impactful, to ensure that dogs can stay with their families, especially when their owners face various challenges such as aging, disability, being veterans, survivors of domestic violence, or experiencing homelessness.

Kane’s Krusade offers essential support, including food and equipment distribution, sponsoring veterinary care, spaying/neutering, and dog training. Additionally, they advocate for emotional support animals, service animals, and housing that allows dogs.

Chrissy Kiddy, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Social Media at PeoplesBank, expressed their enthusiasm for supporting Kane’s Krusade and their Pawsome 5K event. Kiddy highlighted the organization’s valuable work in connecting people with crucial pet resources and advocating for better outcomes.

The event is open to the public. For dog lovers, this event is an excellent opportunity to spend a fun day out with their furry friends. All dogs attending must be leashed, friendly, and vaccinated.

Apart from the run/walk, the event will feature an array of attractions including food, vendors, music, prizes for 5K participants in different age categories, goodie bags while supplies last, nail trims, raffles, and an exciting Howl-o-ween Costume Contest for both people and their dogs.

Registration for the event is now open. Participants are required to pre-register on their website, ensuring they secure a spot in this heartwarming event that celebrates the bond between humans and their canine companions.