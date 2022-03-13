AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The clock may have sprung forward but that didn’t stop some from getting an early morning moment of Zen.

Kristen Langevin of Agawam says she may have lost that hour of sleep so this is how she’ll treat herself. When asked what motivates her to come out, she says, “Definitely the strength that I get from the classes. I knew that before the day really got started I was going to do something great for myself and that’s really important for me so I can tackle the rest of the day.”

And tackling the day can be hard for some as the transition to Daylight Saving Time can disrupt our bodies.

Ashley Brodeur Owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness explained what happens to our bodies during this time change. She told 22News, “Obviously people are losing sleep now cuz’ we are springing ahead, and a hard time getting motivated to exercise. I think that’s the biggest challenge that people have. Especially if you were use to working out in the morning. How do I stay motivated to stay up and exercise?”

Brodeur says to take this time-change to check on your mental and physical health. “Exercise definitely helps for your brain health, it helps you get going in the morning.”

Exercise like yoga and meditation can also help decrease anxiety associated with the time change. Brodeur adds that staying hydrated and cutting back on the caffeine can help with your brain health and don’t forget the time change means more sun later in the day.

“You can definitely change up your routine now that it’s getting nicer outside, you could do more walking or you can do a little more running,” Brodeur recommends. “It’s always fun to change things up and you should look into different things to benefit your body all year round.”