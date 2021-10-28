Keeping your kids safe while trick or treating

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is this Sunday, 22News is working for you with how to keep your kids safe while trick or treating.

Advise your children to be safe while crossing streets by using traffic signals and cross walks and looking both ways. Keep electronic devices down heads up and always use sidewalks. Anyone under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

For kids old enough to go out by themselves make sure they trick or treat in well-lit areas that they are familiar with. And it’s getting darker earlier now, parents can put reflective tape or stickers on candy bags so their kids stick out in the dark.

Popular trick or treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening so be extra aware on the roads during those hours this Sunday.