Paper shredders require some maintenance for optimal performance and the prevention of jams, mostly including regular cleaning and lubrication.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Paperwork containing sensitive information can put your identity at risk.

And you can’t forget it until you shred it. Shredding is the best way to ensure that identity thieves don’t have access to any of your personal information.

Experts recommend shredding documents containing any personal information including documents with names, addresses, and phone numbers.

22News spoke with one man who just days ago decided to go through a pile of papers he’d been holding on to.

“Because a paper trail, you don’t want people to get a hold of your personal information and accounts, routing numbers,” J.D. Johnson of Northampton advises. “All that kind of stuff is important. and you want to stay protected especially during a time like now where people are doing fraud and all kinds of stuff so it’s very important.”

Scanning or taking a photo of a document before shredding is a paper-less record-keeping option. Though, be careful when sharing personal information online.

One Springfield resident told 22News she recently fell victim to an online credit-card scam. She shares the advice her bank gave her.

“First of all I would recommend not to put saved, like pre-saved information on the online websites, that’s what happened to me,” said Paola Tctack of Springfield.

Taking the right precautions and perhaps investing in a shredder for your home or office gives a priceless feeling of relief.

It’s also a good idea to shred or cut up expired credit and identification cards before discarding them.