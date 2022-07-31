AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As the summer shines on, it remains important to protect yourself from harsh UV rays. Enjoying all summer has to offer and having fun in the sun begins with protecting your skin.

“It’s easy to get skin cancer these days, so you should protect yourself,” said Alan Loudfoot of Agawam.

When UV levels are high it only takes about 15 minutes to get burnt. UV stands for Ultra Violet, which is a type of radiation produced by the sun. Over-exposure to these rays can be damaging to your skin and in some cases lead to cancer. That’s why covering up and using sunscreen is so important.

So how often should you be applying sunscreen?

Scott Minalga of Agawam guessed, “One layer every hour, I’m guessing?”

That is correct. Remember the “two hour rule.” If you put sunscreen on an hour before going out, reapply it an hour after going outside.

“Your skin is your main layer of protection for your body. If you ruin that you kind of ruin the whole protection for your body,” Minalga added.

Now when it comes to choosing a sunscreen, you’re going to want to get something that has broad spectrum SPF and at least SPF 15 for everyday use. If you’re going to be out in the sun for extended periods of time, bump that up to SPF 30 at the minimum.

Given the recent detection of benzene in certain Banana boat sunscreens, it’s also a good idea to check for recalls from the FDA before use. Wearing loose-fitting, light clothing and hats are additional ways to protect yourself.

John Wegiel from Feeding Hills sums up the formula for a safe day in the sun. He told 22News, “Stay in the shade, put sun-block on, sunscreen. That’s pretty much it.”