HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s certainly been a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine, but when it comes to spending time outside during this heat wave, it’s important to protect your skin from the harmful rays.

Experts always suggest to wear some kind of protectant as the sun’s rays can be harmful. 22News spoke with some local residents Sunday about safety during this heat wave.

“It was a really hot day,” said Mia Santiago-Pabon of Holyoke. “We couldn’t deal with that heat. It was too much so we decided to go to the pool.”

Over in Holyoke, many flocked to the Pouliot Pool to stay cool in the blistering heat.

“It’s 100 degrees almost! I felt like it was a 100 degrees and I felt you know, it’s so good to bring the kids to the pool to have a relaxed moment,” said Everlyn Pabon.



Everlyn and her two daughters are among the nearly 220 patrons that came to swim on Sunday.

Maura Shea, the Aquatics Director for Pouliot Pool, told 22News, “We’ve seen increased foot traffic here during the heat wave… a lot of patrons coming in to escape the heat.”

During this heat advisory everyone is trying to find a way to stay cool whether it’s coming to their local pool or splash pad. If you are heading outdoors, experts always suggest to wear SPF 15 or greater to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays and make sure to re-apply every two to three hours.

Wearing light colored loose fitting clothing or a hat can help protect your skin. Repeated damage to the skin can lead to skin cancer and early signs of aging.

“You want to make sure you put the proper sunscreen on and the proper protection,” Shea notes. She advises to, “Make sure to check the temperature before you come out, wear loose fitting clothes, loose color fitting clothing, light colors limit your exposure outdoors, especially if you are working in the heat, and you want to drink plenty of water.”

UV rays are typically the most damaging between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. So before heading outdoors to soak up some sun experts suggest to pack some sunscreen.