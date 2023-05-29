LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit featured a playing card on social media with the unresolved case of a Lynnfield victim.

Seven years ago, on May 29, 2016, Keivan Heath went to a Memorial Day party at 8 Needham Road in Lynnfield. During the party, a fight occurred in a crowded room, and Heath was shot.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.