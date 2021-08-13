KEVS Foundation hockey tournaments commits to saving young lives

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was ten years ago last month when 19-year-old Kevin Major of Westfield drowned. He suffered from a heart condition that afflicts many young people.

Kevin Major’s mom, Susan Canning has raised $200,000 since Kevin’s death with fund raising hockey tournaments at Amelia Park Arena in Westfield under the banner of KEVS Foundation. Money raised is used for CPR training, purchasing AED units and screening of hundreds of young people for possible heart problems.

As the KEVS Foundation will began its three-day hockey fundraising tournament on Friday, Susan reflects on the public’s response to her work.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think the community would continue to support us. Continuously to support our mission. They’re behind us, 100 percent every year encouragement, the love that we feel generosity, it’s overwhelming.” Susan

Susan’s life saving devices now includes a 24 hour AED security box that can help save the life of a young person on a basketball court or in school.

Friend of the family Chris D’Angelis is taking to the ice for the tenth time to help KEVS Foundation continue its good work. “It’s just phenomenal all over again. It’s the one weekend every year we all look forward to, we get to step on that ice and what it represents.”

Susan Canning knows of five lives saved through the work of KEVS Foundation, and perhaps many others.