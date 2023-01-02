NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For many people, the New Year represents a chance to make a change or an improvement in one’s life.

Of course this is the time of year everyone makes a goal and a month or two down the road we forget about it, but resolutions are important and there are ways to sustain them.

The new year is here and despite staying up late to watch the ball drop or celebrating a little too hard, many planned on making a resolution for 2023.

Vincent Govoni from Agawam told 22News, “Well lose weight I’d certainly try to do that get a little more active exercise-wise I tend not to do that maybe just try to be nicer to people all around.”

Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that in some cases it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry.

Perry Messer, Owner of Northampton Athletic Club told 22News, “You’ll obviously see a few new people that you know decided you know new year new start and we understand that, our job is to just try to educate them and try to get them to make it a good healthy habit and help them achieve their fitness goals.”

And While in the beginning of January we typically see an uptick in people working out not all of new years resolutions are about physical health.

Other common goals people make include building a better budget, reading more, and spending less time on social media and more time with family.

Whatever your resolution may be though experts say tracking your progress is key.

“You have to remember to do one day at a time,” Govoni said. “You might goof up a certain day but just one day at a time and you have a brand new day the following day to start again.”

Some other tips to sustain your resolution: set realistic goals, take one step at a time, and celebrate your successes.