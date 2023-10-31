CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurant chain, Applebee’s is running a promotion this year offering a free kid’s meal on Halloween.

The Halloween promotion will be valid all day on Tuesday, October 31st for one day only and will only apply for dine-in service.

Participating locations in western Massachusetts:

Chicopee, 597 Memorial Drive

Greenfield, 141 Mohawk Trail

Hadley, 100 Westgate Center Drive

Springfield, 1349 Boston Road

Westfield, 441 E Main Street

Sturbridge, 120 Charlton Road

Pittsfield, Berkshire Crossing Shopping Center, 555 Hubbard Avenue

American chain, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar was founded in Atlanta, GA 42 years ago by Bill and T.J. Palmer. As of December 26, 2022, there were 1,586 locations nationwide, making it a well-recognized establishment, not only in western Massachusetts but throughout the U.S.