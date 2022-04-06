SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kiwanis Club of Springfield is kicking off their annual Grand Raffle in support of Camp Sunshine.

The camp is a retreat for families affected by life threatening childhood illnesses at its beautiful campus on Maine’s Sebago Lake. There are 20 prizes valued at over $6,000, including cash prizes, Red Sox box seats and more.

Joe Lepper, chair of the Grand Raffle told 22News, “Our Grand Raffle drawing is going to be on May 18th. We got restaurant gift cards, golf course foursomes and entertainment packages. A lot of great prizes for people to get a chance to win but also know their making a tremendous difference for the lives of children.”

Tickets are $25 tickets, and no more than 600 tickets will be sold. The Grand Raffle drawing will be held on May 18th.