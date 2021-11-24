Kiwanis Club of Springfield Doubles Annual Thanksgiving Basket Delivery in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kiwanis Club of Springfield has doubled their commitment to their annual Thanksgiving Basket service project, in partnership with the Salvation Army.

The Kiwanis Club of Springfield will deliver fifty Thanksgiving Baskets with all the fixings for Springfield families who would not otherwise be able to afford it.

Kiwanis and community members will meet on Wednesday, November 24 at 12PM at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club to assemble baskets, and add turkeys and pies to the non-perishable food items collected. Teams of Kiwanians will take their route assignments, load their vehicles, and begin delivering baskets to fifty local families.

The baskets and all the fixings were contributed to from Top Truck Services Corp., Kiwanis members and their families & four local Key Club chapters including Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Central, and Chicopee Comprehensive. The Springfield Kiwanis Club donated the turkeys and pies. The lists of families to receive baskets were compiled with the help of the Salvation Army of Springfield, MA.

“Kiwanis helps connect people and businesses to help the community, but most importantly developing youth leaders to become more serviceable citizens,” said Le Maynard, President of the Springfield Kiwanis Club. “Springfield Kiwanis Board member and project chair, Katy Stark, has done a phenomenal job leading this effort two years in a row and we are especially thankful for her leadership,” said Maynard.