Knights of Columbus donates funds to St. Michael’s Academy in Springfield

K of C Grand Knight Matthew Cooke, Principal Ann E. Dougal, and K of C Financial Secretary Francis Getto (Courtesy: St. Michael’s Academy)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Knights of Columbus donated $1,000 to St. Michael’s Academy in Springfield.

The check was presented to Principal Ann Dougal from The Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Matthew Cooke and Financial Secretary Francis Getto. St. Michael’s Academy, located at 153 Eddywood Street in Springfield, is the largest Catholic elementary school in western Massachusetts with students from preschool to 8th grade.

“St. Michael’s Academy is extremely grateful to the Knights of Columbus for their continued support of St. Michael’s Academy and Catholic education. We appreciate the hard work that goes into raising the money for this donation and extend our thanks and gratitude to the entire council,” said Principal Dougal.

The Knights of Columbus located at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee is the largest council in the northeast.

