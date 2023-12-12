HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A restaurant in Hampden is making sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.

The La Cucina di Hampden House held its annual “Toys for Joy” toy drive and dinner event Tuesday night. The restaurant offered half-priced entrées for patrons who brought in new and unwrapped toys.

Servers we spoke with said it was heartwarming to see the community come together to support this cause. “It’s a great event, it’s a great cause. You can see the little kids are excited to give the toys to us and I think that it is just great knowing that it’s going to stay local,” said server Steven Creelman. “We’re really excited to be part of it. People really love it.”

All of the collections the restaurant received tonight will be donated to the Salvation Army, which will then be given to a child in western Massachusetts.

