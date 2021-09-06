Labor Day holiday sales help businesses with end of summer revenue

Supply chain issues have created shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher costs overall. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The unofficial end of summer is here and that means hundreds of retailers are celebrating with sales and deals on products to help boost business.

Labor day comes on the heels of the state’s tax free weekend, an important reminder that consumer spending represents 70% of the Massachusetts economy.

Manny’s Appliance in Wilbraham had a successful tax free weekend and are hoping that will continue this holiday weekend. Something that consumers should keep in mind though while shopping is a continuing supply shortage.

“There are delays in getting things delivered to customer houses,” said George Rodruqez, sales manager for Manny’s Appliance. “Just know it’s a manufacturing issue, it has nothing to do with us retailers but we are doing the best we can. We are actually moving a lot of merchandise.”

As an incentive to shop local, businesses are in the process of marking down prices this Labor day. As retailers struggle to find workers because of a labor shortage this weekend’s sales are a way to help smaller businesses make money.



